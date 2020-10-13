Russia's average coronavirus incidence totaled eight per 100,000 people over the past week, while it amounts to 54 in Israel and to 22 in the United Kingdom, Anna Popova, the head of the public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's average coronavirus incidence totaled eight per 100,000 people over the past week, while it amounts to 54 in Israel and to 22 in the United Kingdom, Anna Popova, the head of the public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"Even now, amid a spike, the Russian Federation's daily average [incidence] rate amounted to around eight per 100,000 of the population over the past seven days. On different days, it could total 7.5, slightly more or slightly less, around eight," Popova said at the Pandemic 2020 international conference.

According to the Rospotrebnadzor chief, the average coronavirus incidence totals 54 per 100,000 people in Israel, 28 in Belgium and France, 27 in the Netherlands, 22 in the UK and 21 in Spain.