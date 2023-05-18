Russian Watchdog Says Detected 9 Cases of Censorship Against Russian Media Abroad in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik on Thursday it had detected nine cases of censorship against Russian media outlets on foreign websites in 2023, which brought the total number of such incidents since 2021 to 132.

"From 2021, the watchdog detected 132 cases of censorship, with 28 cases in 2021, 95 cases in 2022, and nine cases in 2023," Roskomnadzor said.

The watchdog also said that media outlets recognized as foreign agents in Russia had been fined over 228 million rubles ($2.8 million) in 2022 for not displaying the required labeling, adding that the fines had totaled 60,000 rubles that year.

The West has rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Russia after it started its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, which has also affected Russian-language media that the European Union and the United States claim are state propaganda allegedly spreading fake news.