Russian Watchdog Says EpiVacCorona Vaccine Immunological Efficacy Totals 100 %
Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:18 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Phase I and II clinical trials of Russia's EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus show that its immunological efficacy amounts to 100 percent, consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday.
"Vaccine effectiveness consists of its immunological efficacy and preventive efficacy. According to results of Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, immunological efficacy of the EpiVacCorona vaccine stands at 100 percent," the watchdog said in a statement.