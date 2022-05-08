UrduPoint.com

Russian Watchdog Says Import Risk Of Monkeypox To Russia 'Extremely Low'

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russian Watchdog Says Import Risk of Monkeypox to Russia 'Extremely Low'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The risk of monkeypox infection infiltrating Russia is extremely low as all necessary measures are being taken to prevent it, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Sunday, after the United Kingdom reported its first case.

On Saturday, the UK Health Security Agency reported a case of monkeypox in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria.

"The risk of bringing the infection into the Russian Federation was and remains extremely low. All necessary measures are being taken to prevent the entry of this disease into the territory of our country," Rospotrebnadzor said.

The Russian agency noted that UK health authorities have reported several imported monkeypox cases in recent years.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1% to 10%. It predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body, similar to the symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe.

Related Topics

Africa Russia United Kingdom Nigeria Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

18 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

18 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

18 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.