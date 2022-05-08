Russian Watchdog Says Import Risk of Monkeypox to Russia 'Extremely Low'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The risk of monkeypox infection infiltrating Russia is extremely low as all necessary measures are being taken to prevent it, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Sunday, after the United Kingdom reported its first case.

On Saturday, the UK Health Security Agency reported a case of monkeypox in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria.

"The risk of bringing the infection into the Russian Federation was and remains extremely low. All necessary measures are being taken to prevent the entry of this disease into the territory of our country," Rospotrebnadzor said.

The Russian agency noted that UK health authorities have reported several imported monkeypox cases in recent years.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1% to 10%. It predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body, similar to the symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe.