Russian Watchdog Says No Complications Observed in Vector Center COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

All volunteers who are participating in clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Russia's Vector virology research center are in good health and have reported no complications after they received the vaccine, Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday

"All the volunteers who have received the vaccine are in good health. There have been no complications after the EpiVacCorona coronavirus disease vaccine was administered," a Rospotrebnadzor statement read.

To date, three volunteers have received the vaccine produced by the Vector center. A fourth volunteer will receive the vaccine on Wednesday, and doctors are conducting round-the-clock supervision to assess the health of those who are taking part in the trial, the watchdog said.

The Vector center began the clinical trials on July 27. The center's director-general Rinat Maksyutov said on Sunday that large-scale production of the vaccine is set to begin in November.