Russian Watchdog Says to Sanction Websites Inviting Teenagers to Unauthorized Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Thursday it would hold accountable social networks, which urge teenagers to participate in unauthorized rallies.

Roskomnadzor said it had notified the companies that their representatives had to make themselves available for write-up on this misdemeanor.

According to the watchdog, taking part in such events could be dangerous for the young people.