Russian Watchdog Says Twitter Removed Over 90% of Banned Content After 1.5-Month Slowdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Twitter has removed more than 90% of prohibited materials a month and a half after Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor slowed down the traffic of the social network across the country, the oversight agency's head, Andrei Lipov, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in May, the watchdog praised Twitter's efforts to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation and decided not to block the social network and even partially remove restrictions, keeping traffic slowdown only on mobile devices.

"Before introducing [restrictive] measures, several thousands of prohibited materials that have not been removed since 2017 were in the public domain.

A month and a half after the slowdown, Twitter reported the removal of over 90% of the banned materials," Lipov said at a meeting of the board of Roskomnadzor.

The Russian agency has been slowing down the speed of Twitter in the country for all mobile devices and half of stationary devices since March 10. It also threatened complete blockage if the social network does not begin to comply with the requirements of Russian laws and remove over 3,000 banned materials in open access.

Last month, the Twitter management was notified about the need to remove all prohibited information by May 15.