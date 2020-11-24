UrduPoint.com
Russian Watchdog: Situation With Covid Stabilizing, But Preventive Measures Still Needed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:19 PM

The situation with the coronavirus in Russia has somewhat stabilized, but preventive measures cannot be eased, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian human welfare service, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The situation with the coronavirus in Russia has somewhat stabilized, but preventive measures cannot be eased, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian human welfare service, said Tuesday.

"All of the measures we have suggested and set down are definitely working and help prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

We are seeing some elements of stabilization but as soon as we stop making an effort, the number of new cases may return to the level we saw in early November," Popova said.

According to the Russian chief sanitary doctor, the virus is unlikely to be completely gone earlier than spring, but it may weaken.

"The acute respiratory viruses are usually strong throughout the cold season, so it is probably not likely to disappear before the spring comes, we hope it will weaken, but [it will happen] only if we strongly counter it," Popova said.

