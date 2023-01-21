UrduPoint.com

Russian Watchdog To Ban Some Organizations From Transferring Payment Info On Telegram

Some organizations in Russia will no longer be able to transfer personal and payment data on Telegram starting March 1 as the app is listed as a "foreign messenger" in the country, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik

"Given the main criteria for recognizing a computer program as a foreign messenger ... a number of organizations in Russia will be banned from using such messengers to transfer payment documents and personal data when providing services," the watchdog said in a statement.

Telegram was included in the list of foreign entities operating in the internet on the territory of Russia on November 22, 2021. The list also includes social networks Twitter, TikTok, Likee and Discord, as well as Zoom video conferencing service, Viber messenger, Spotify audio streaming service, Twitch streaming service and YouTube video hosting.

A number of Russian banks have flagged plans to switch to providing banking services on Telegram after their official apps were taken down from App Store and Google Play following the Western sanctions against Russia in response to the country's special military operation in Ukraine.

In late December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that restricts the use of "foreign messengers" for providing government services, as well as selling goods and services by banks and state-owned companies. Such messaging apps will be barred from transferring payment documents, personal data of Russian citizens, information on bank transfers and accounts. It will also be forbidden to connect money transfer systems to foreign messengers.

