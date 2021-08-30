UrduPoint.com

Russian Watchdog Urges Apple To Inform App Store Users About Various Payment Methods

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) issued a warning to Apple, urging it to remove the limitations on developers' ability to inform App Store users about alternative payment methods by September 30.

According to FAS, Apple is "abusing its dominant position in the iOS applications distribution market."

"In particular, it imposes unfavorable conditions on developers and prohibits informing app users about the availability of alternative, more advantageous payment methods," FAS said in a statement.

Users note that in some cases it is cheaper to buy products, such as e-books, directly on the sellers' websites, since Apple envisions a 15-30% commission for each payment in App Store.

"But users may be not informed about the possibility to carry out purchases outside App Store ... Apple requires developers to remove links or change app functionality so that the registration form does not lead to any external websites ... With these actions, Apple limits developers' independent behavior, which negatively affects competition and may lead to an increase in prices for developers' products. FAS issued a waning to Apple, calling on it to remove signs of violation. The company must do this no later than September 30, 2021," the service added.

