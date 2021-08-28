UrduPoint.com

Russian Watchdog Urges For COVID-19 Safety At Festival Involving Rammstein's Lindemann

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:48 PM

Russian Watchdog Urges for COVID-19 Safety at Festival Involving Rammstein's Lindemann

The Russian consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor has warned producers of ex-Rammstein lead vocalist Till Lindemann that his performance at a festival in Tver will jeopardize people's health and violate law if COVID-19 restrictions are not observed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The Russian consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor has warned producers of ex-Rammstein lead vocalist Till Lindemann that his performance at a festival in Tver will jeopardize people's health and violate law if COVID-19 restrictions are not observed.

The Maclarin Festival is scheduled to take place on Sunday, the birthday of Maksim Larin, a candidate for the local elections in the Tver Region. According to Rospotrebnadzor, the festival is expected to be attended by some 6,000 people, despite a bad epidemiological situation and restrictions on mass gatherings.

"The agency has informed the organizers of the festival and the representative of the invited artist Till Lindemann that holding the festival without observing the restrictions is categorically unacceptable since it would pose a threat to the life and health of citizens and violate law," a Rospotrebnadzor office in Tver said.

The festival is on to be held as scheduled at the time of the writing.

"At the moment, we are preparing in line with the plan," organizers told Sputnik.

The number of participants of mass events in the Tver Region cannot exceed 500 people with a 50% capacity for indoor areas.

Related Topics

Russia Tver Lead Sunday

Recent Stories

Ukraine Intends to Terminate Contract With Indian ..

Ukraine Intends to Terminate Contract With Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Maker - Healt ..

1 second ago
 Afghan Paralympians in Tokyo, will compete: IPC

Afghan Paralympians in Tokyo, will compete: IPC

5 seconds ago
 Riphah University awards degrees to 14 Ph.D gradua ..

Riphah University awards degrees to 14 Ph.D graduates, 115 gold medalists

1 minute ago
 18 more die of corona in KP

18 more die of corona in KP

1 minute ago
 Rain likely in upper Punjab, upper KP, Kashmir, GB ..

Rain likely in upper Punjab, upper KP, Kashmir, GB

1 minute ago
 Man shot dead in Faisalabad

Man shot dead in Faisalabad

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.