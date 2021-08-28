The Russian consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor has warned producers of ex-Rammstein lead vocalist Till Lindemann that his performance at a festival in Tver will jeopardize people's health and violate law if COVID-19 restrictions are not observed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The Russian consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor has warned producers of ex-Rammstein lead vocalist Till Lindemann that his performance at a festival in Tver will jeopardize people's health and violate law if COVID-19 restrictions are not observed.

The Maclarin Festival is scheduled to take place on Sunday, the birthday of Maksim Larin, a candidate for the local elections in the Tver Region. According to Rospotrebnadzor, the festival is expected to be attended by some 6,000 people, despite a bad epidemiological situation and restrictions on mass gatherings.

"The agency has informed the organizers of the festival and the representative of the invited artist Till Lindemann that holding the festival without observing the restrictions is categorically unacceptable since it would pose a threat to the life and health of citizens and violate law," a Rospotrebnadzor office in Tver said.

The festival is on to be held as scheduled at the time of the writing.

"At the moment, we are preparing in line with the plan," organizers told Sputnik.

The number of participants of mass events in the Tver Region cannot exceed 500 people with a 50% capacity for indoor areas.