UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Watchdog Urges Gov't Agency To Exclude Belugas From 2020 Allowable Catch Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:03 PM

Russian Watchdog Urges Gov't Agency to Exclude Belugas From 2020 Allowable Catch Quota

Russia's non-governmental Marine Mammal Council (MMC) advocacy group recommended that a request made by the Rosrybolovstvo national fishery agency to include nearly 300 beluga whales in its total allowable catch quota for 2020 be denied by the country's environmental authority, Rosprirodnadzor

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russia's non-governmental Marine Mammal Council (MMC) advocacy group recommended that a request made by the Rosrybolovstvo national fishery agency to include nearly 300 beluga whales in its total allowable catch quota for 2020 be denied by the country's environmental authority, Rosprirodnadzor.

Rosprirodnadzor is currently examining Rosrybolovstvo's request to affirm the total allowable catch for 2020 of 282 beluga whales, 20 Pacific white-sided dolphins and other marine mammals.

According to the MMC, Rosrybolovstvo's request fails to provide accurate and up-to-date statistics on the population of beluga whales in the West Bering and East Siberian seas, grossly overestimating its predictions of beluga whale availability in these areas.

Therefore, the MMC recommended that no beluga whales should be included in the total allowable catch for 2020.

World-famous French oceanographer and environmental conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau also sent a letter to Rosprirodnadzor that asked the agency to exclude beluga whales from the list of marine mammals that fisheries are allowed to catch in 2020.

Russia has been in the spotlight over its treatment of marine mammals following a 2018 report by the Greenpeace environmental protection group, which claimed that over 100 endangered orca and beluga whales were being kept in deplorable conditions in a so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East.

After a probe was launched into the claims, a local court eventually ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. As a result, the responsible companies were fined $2.4 million Dollars and the animals were ordered to be immediately released. On Thursday, the last two orcas were set free from the whale jail into the Sea of Okhotsk.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Okhotsk 2018 2020 From Million Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.24 a barrel T ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir hour observed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

VP Shixin Chen reaffirms ADB's strong commitment t ..

4 minutes ago

Minister of National Development Planning to Repre ..

2 minutes ago

People gather at Farid Gate to express solidarity ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.