VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russia's non-governmental Marine Mammal Council (MMC) advocacy group recommended that a request made by the Rosrybolovstvo national fishery agency to include nearly 300 beluga whales in its total allowable catch quota for 2020 be denied by the country's environmental authority, Rosprirodnadzor.

Rosprirodnadzor is currently examining Rosrybolovstvo's request to affirm the total allowable catch for 2020 of 282 beluga whales, 20 Pacific white-sided dolphins and other marine mammals.

According to the MMC, Rosrybolovstvo's request fails to provide accurate and up-to-date statistics on the population of beluga whales in the West Bering and East Siberian seas, grossly overestimating its predictions of beluga whale availability in these areas.

Therefore, the MMC recommended that no beluga whales should be included in the total allowable catch for 2020.

World-famous French oceanographer and environmental conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau also sent a letter to Rosprirodnadzor that asked the agency to exclude beluga whales from the list of marine mammals that fisheries are allowed to catch in 2020.

Russia has been in the spotlight over its treatment of marine mammals following a 2018 report by the Greenpeace environmental protection group, which claimed that over 100 endangered orca and beluga whales were being kept in deplorable conditions in a so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East.

After a probe was launched into the claims, a local court eventually ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. As a result, the responsible companies were fined $2.4 million Dollars and the animals were ordered to be immediately released. On Thursday, the last two orcas were set free from the whale jail into the Sea of Okhotsk.