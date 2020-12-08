UrduPoint.com
Russian Watchdog Warns Against Spreading Fake Information About COVID-19 Vaccination

Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor warned media outlets and social networks on Tuesday of the inadmissibility of spreading fake information regarding the need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and safety of the vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor warned media outlets and social networks on Tuesday of the inadmissibility of spreading fake information regarding the need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and safety of the vaccines.

"In light of the start of mass vaccination, we ask media outlets, social networks and other popular online resources to take note of the fact that it is inadmissible to spread unconfirmed information on the need for vaccination, and the safety of vaccination and the vaccines against COVID-19 that are used," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

The spreading of unreliable information may contribute to a distorted public opinion about the need to get vaccinated, while it also discredits activities of health authorities and causes distrust in government's response to the pandemic. All this can result in a spike in new cases, jeopardizing Russian citizens' lives and health, the watchdog warned.

"We remind you that media outlets are obligated to check the accuracy of published information (under Article 49 of the law 'On mass media')," Roskomnadzor went on to say.

