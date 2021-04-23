Russian Watchdog Warns COVID-19 Situation Could Deteriorate

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health protection watchdog, warned on Friday that the coronavirus situation in the country could deteriorate.

"As of now, the epidemiological process of the novel coronavirus infection remains stable in the Russian Federation ...

For weeks, we see that the incidence rate is slowing down, but it was 13 percent down in March, it has been less than 1 percent down in the past three weeks. We have nearly stalled ... There is a trend that says the situation can aggravate," Popova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UK strain and the South African variant of the coronavirus have been detected in 51 regions across Russia, Popova continued.