Russian Watchdog Warns Wikipedia of $48,000 Fine Over Entries on Ukraine Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has requested Wikipedia to delete materials it classifies as misinformation about Russia's military operation in Ukraine, warning it would impose up to 4 million rubles ($48,000) in fine unless the online encyclopedia complies.

"Recently, a lot of content, which is spreading misinformation on the topic of special military operation in Ukraine and the activities of the Russian armed forces, was posted on Wikipedia ... According to the Russian legislation, the owner of the internet resource that failed to delete illegal information at Roskomnadzor's request will face administrative liability of up to 4 million rubles," the statement said.

The watchdog added that the authors of the articles posted on Wikipedia "deliberately misinform users of the internet resource with blatantly false information" and promote exceptionally anti-Russian interpretation of the developments.