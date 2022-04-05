UrduPoint.com

Russian Watchdog Warns Wikipedia Of $48,000 Fine Over Entries On Ukraine Operation

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Russian Watchdog Warns Wikipedia of $48,000 Fine Over Entries on Ukraine Operation

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has requested Wikipedia to delete materials it classifies as misinformation about Russia's military operation in Ukraine, warning it would impose up to 4 million rubles ($48,000) in fine unless the online encyclopedia complies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has requested Wikipedia to delete materials it classifies as misinformation about Russia's military operation in Ukraine, warning it would impose up to 4 million rubles ($48,000) in fine unless the online encyclopedia complies.

"Recently, a lot of content, which is spreading misinformation on the topic of special military operation in Ukraine and the activities of the Russian armed forces, was posted on Wikipedia ... According to the Russian legislation, the owner of the internet resource that failed to delete illegal information at Roskomnadzor's request will face administrative liability of up to 4 million rubles," the statement said.

The watchdog added that the authors of the articles posted on Wikipedia "deliberately misinform users of the internet resource with blatantly false information" and promote exceptionally anti-Russian interpretation of the developments.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia Fine Media Million

Recent Stories

The suffering of those who cannot feel pain

The suffering of those who cannot feel pain

1 minute ago
 Pak team to participate in Asian Cycling C'ship

Pak team to participate in Asian Cycling C'ship

3 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition 'See Pakistan' in full swing

Photo exhibition 'See Pakistan' in full swing

3 minutes ago
 Russia slams US for interference into internal aff ..

Russia slams US for interference into internal affairs of Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Mirza Mubashir Baig appointed Chief (Export & Exem ..

Mirza Mubashir Baig appointed Chief (Export & Exemption)

21 minutes ago
 Oil seeds' output witnesses encouraging growth

Oil seeds' output witnesses encouraging growth

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.