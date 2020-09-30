UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Weapons By 60% Equipped With Locally Produced Electronics - Industry Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:51 AM

Russian Weapons by 60% Equipped With Locally Produced Electronics - Industry Ministry

Russian weapons and military equipment are equipped with Russia-made electronics by around 60 percent, while the US army uses only 20 percent of US electronics, the head of the Russian Industry Ministry's radiolectronic department said on Wednesday

YALTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian weapons and military equipment are equipped with Russia-made electronics by around 60 percent, while the US army uses only 20 percent of US electronics, the head of the Russian Industry Ministry's radiolectronic department said on Wednesday.

"As of now, domestic components certainly account for over 60 percent on average. I can also cite another figure, from a 2018 survey. Back then, the Americans studied the share of imported electronics in their weapons and military and special equipment, [and it was established that] China and Taiwan accounted for 80 percent.

This [a significant share of imported electronics] is typical not only for our country," Vasily Shpak told reporters.

Shpak expressed the belief that more effort should be made in Russia toward electronics import substitution.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Russia had already reduced its dependency on Ukraine and NATO in terms of microelectronics and was capable of independently producing key microelectronic elements for its space, defense and nuclear sectors.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Army Import Ukraine Russia China Nuclear 2018 From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Hosting IPL confirms UAE’s ..

7 minutes ago

NAB can come and arrest me, says Shahid Khaqan Abb ..

11 minutes ago

Opposition trying to divert public attention from ..

3 minutes ago

365 COVID-19 cases exist in Karachi out of total 7 ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower after Trump-Biden debate

3 minutes ago

Power generation of Tarbala dam reduced to 2500 MW ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.