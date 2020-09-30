Russian Weapons by 60% Equipped With Locally Produced Electronics - Industry Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian weapons and military equipment are equipped with Russia-made electronics by around 60 percent, while the US army uses only 20 percent of US electronics, the head of the Russian Industry Ministry's radiolectronic department said on Wednesday

YALTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Russian weapons and military equipment are equipped with Russia-made electronics by around 60 percent, while the US army uses only 20 percent of US electronics, the head of the Russian Industry Ministry's radiolectronic department said on Wednesday.

"As of now, domestic components certainly account for over 60 percent on average. I can also cite another figure, from a 2018 survey. Back then, the Americans studied the share of imported electronics in their weapons and military and special equipment, [and it was established that] China and Taiwan accounted for 80 percent.

This [a significant share of imported electronics] is typical not only for our country," Vasily Shpak told reporters.

Shpak expressed the belief that more effort should be made in Russia toward electronics import substitution.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Russia had already reduced its dependency on Ukraine and NATO in terms of microelectronics and was capable of independently producing key microelectronic elements for its space, defense and nuclear sectors.