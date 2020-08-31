Russian Weather Agency Says 2020 May Break 2016 Record of Hottest Year in History

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The average annual temperature on Earth in 2020 could break the record set in 2016, which was the hottest year in the history of meteorological observations, Roman Vilfand, a chief scientist at the Russian Hydrometeorological Research Center, told Sputnik on Monday.

"So far, the average temperature [this year] on the planet ranks second after 2016, which was the hottest. Is it possible that this year will break the record? Such a possibility exists ... There are still four months, we will wait," Vilfand said.

At the same time, the weather was diverse, in general, as there were both very hot and cold periods, with the current summer in Russia being rather hot, the scientist added.