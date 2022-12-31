UrduPoint.com

Russian, Western Diplomats At UN Wish For Peace - Polyanskiy

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Russian, Western Diplomats at UN Wish for Peace - Polyanskiy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian and Western representatives at the United Nations wish peace to each other on New Year's Eve, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, said.

"Everyone wishes each other peace. Everyone wishes for a peaceful year. For the world to return to some kind of trajectory of sustainable development and cooperation. This is what's being wished to us, and we also wish that, including to our Western colleagues here, with whom we have normal relations," Polyanskiy said on the Russian Soloviev Live show.

He added that Western diplomats understand that they have gone too far and that the world is at a very "dangerous stage" right now, without there being any clarity as to how to achieve a peaceful state of affairs, considering that Western countries have "burnt all the bridges."

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by Western countries, Russia has shifted its focus and has intensified its multifaceted cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia February All Asia

Recent Stories

God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

6 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

8 hours ago
 UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

UAE leads Arab world in exports of manufactures

8 hours ago
 Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkas ..

Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkash Lahore Project

8 hours ago
 Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at En ..

Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at End of Year - White House

8 hours ago
 Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, ..

Russian Automobile Industry Considers EU, Africa, Asia as Priority Markets - Str ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.