Russian, Western Diplomats at UN Wish for Peace - Polyanskiy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian and Western representatives at the United Nations wish peace to each other on New Year's Eve, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, said.

"Everyone wishes each other peace. Everyone wishes for a peaceful year. For the world to return to some kind of trajectory of sustainable development and cooperation. This is what's being wished to us, and we also wish that, including to our Western colleagues here, with whom we have normal relations," Polyanskiy said on the Russian Soloviev Live show.

He added that Western diplomats understand that they have gone too far and that the world is at a very "dangerous stage" right now, without there being any clarity as to how to achieve a peaceful state of affairs, considering that Western countries have "burnt all the bridges."

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by Western countries, Russia has shifted its focus and has intensified its multifaceted cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.