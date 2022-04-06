Russian Withdrawal From Kiev Region Gesture of Goodwill - Kremlin

The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kiev region is a gesture of goodwill to create favorable conditions at Russia-Ukraine talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told France's LCI broadcaster

Peskov added that Russia is interested in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "accepting" conditions that were proposed at negotiations and aims to end the military operation based on those conditions.