Russian Withdrawal From Kiev Region Gesture Of Goodwill - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Russian Withdrawal From Kiev Region Gesture of Goodwill - Kremlin

The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kiev region is a gesture of goodwill to create favorable conditions at Russia-Ukraine talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told France's LCI broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kiev region is a gesture of goodwill to create favorable conditions at Russia-Ukraine talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told France's LCI broadcaster.

Peskov added that Russia is interested in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "accepting" conditions that were proposed at negotiations and aims to end the military operation based on those conditions.

