UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Woman Detained For Spying For Ukraine Employed By Black Sea Fleet- Russia Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:03 PM

Russian Woman Detained for Spying for Ukraine Employed by Black Sea Fleet- Russia Lawmaker

The Russian woman, who has been detained on suspicions of spying for Ukraine, is a civil employee of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Russian lower house lawmaker representing Sevastopol, Dmitry Belik, told Sputnik on Friday

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Russian woman, who has been detained on suspicions of spying for Ukraine, is a civil employee of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Russian lower house lawmaker representing Sevastopol, Dmitry Belik, told Sputnik on Friday.

The Russian Federal Security Service announced earlier in the day that the Russian national had been detained in Sevastopol on suspicions of gathering secret military data under instruction of the Ukrainian intelligence.

"The detention of an employee of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for spying for the neighboring country is just one fact among hundreds facts proving that a large-scale spy war against our country is going on," Belik said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Women Employment

Recent Stories

Intermittent snowfall makes life difficult in Asto ..

4 minutes ago

Warner, Labuschagne plunder 50s in day-night Pakis ..

4 minutes ago

Accountability court convicts six accused for RBOD ..

7 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Parliament to Announce Voluntary Disso ..

7 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Program receiving prompt response:Usm ..

4 minutes ago

Woman among 2 killed in separate incidents in Sarg ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.