Russian Woman Detained for Spying for Ukraine Employed by Black Sea Fleet- Russia Lawmaker

The Russian woman, who has been detained on suspicions of spying for Ukraine, is a civil employee of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Russian lower house lawmaker representing Sevastopol, Dmitry Belik, told Sputnik on Friday

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Russian woman, who has been detained on suspicions of spying for Ukraine, is a civil employee of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Russian lower house lawmaker representing Sevastopol, Dmitry Belik, told Sputnik on Friday.

The Russian Federal Security Service announced earlier in the day that the Russian national had been detained in Sevastopol on suspicions of gathering secret military data under instruction of the Ukrainian intelligence.

"The detention of an employee of the Russian Black Sea Fleet for spying for the neighboring country is just one fact among hundreds facts proving that a large-scale spy war against our country is going on," Belik said.