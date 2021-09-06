Russian Woman Held in Detention Center in Brest on Accusations of Libel - Embassy

Russian citizen Irina Vikkholm was detained in Belarus on accusations of libel, she is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Brest and has no complaints, and the Russian Embassy in Minsk is providing all the necessary consular assistance to her, diplomatic mission spokesman Alexey Maskalev told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Russian citizen Irina Vikkholm was detained in Belarus on accusations of libel, she is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Brest and has no complaints, and the Russian Embassy in Minsk is providing all the necessary consular assistance to her, diplomatic mission spokesman Alexey Maskalev told Sputnik on Monday.

"She is in a pre-trial detention center in Brest, she is accused on a libel case. The Belarusian side notified us about the detention of the Russian citizen in line with an established procedure.

Although Irina Vikkholm did not request a meeting with the consul, we requested consular access and were authorized," Maskalev said.

The Russian diplomat has already held a meeting with the detainee, the embassy spokesman added.

"She did not express any complaints regarding her health. She has a lawyer who is already dealing with the case. The Russian citizen receives all the necessary consular support, our employees keep the situation under control," Maskalev emphasized.