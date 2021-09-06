UrduPoint.com

Russian Woman Held In Detention Center In Brest On Accusations Of Libel - Embassy

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:13 PM

Russian Woman Held in Detention Center in Brest on Accusations of Libel - Embassy

Russian citizen Irina Vikkholm was detained in Belarus on accusations of libel, she is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Brest and has no complaints, and the Russian Embassy in Minsk is providing all the necessary consular assistance to her, diplomatic mission spokesman Alexey Maskalev told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Russian citizen Irina Vikkholm was detained in Belarus on accusations of libel, she is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Brest and has no complaints, and the Russian Embassy in Minsk is providing all the necessary consular assistance to her, diplomatic mission spokesman Alexey Maskalev told Sputnik on Monday.

"She is in a pre-trial detention center in Brest, she is accused on a libel case. The Belarusian side notified us about the detention of the Russian citizen in line with an established procedure.

Although Irina Vikkholm did not request a meeting with the consul, we requested consular access and were authorized," Maskalev said.

The Russian diplomat has already held a meeting with the detainee, the embassy spokesman added.

"She did not express any complaints regarding her health. She has a lawyer who is already dealing with the case. The Russian citizen receives all the necessary consular support, our employees keep the situation under control," Maskalev emphasized.

Related Topics

Russia Brest Minsk Belarus All

Recent Stories

Beijing's flood season precipitation hits 20-year ..

Beijing's flood season precipitation hits 20-year high

3 minutes ago
 Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cas ..

Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days

3 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 33 mln with 38,94 ..

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 33 mln with 38,948 cases

3 minutes ago
 Kiev Not Offering Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting via Offi ..

Kiev Not Offering Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting via Official Channels - Source in Mosc ..

3 minutes ago
 Saleh Arrives in Tajikistan for Short-Term Visit - ..

Saleh Arrives in Tajikistan for Short-Term Visit - Source

3 minutes ago
 PAF Academy Cadets assume guards' charge at Minar- ..

PAF Academy Cadets assume guards' charge at Minar-e-Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.