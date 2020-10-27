Russian Woman Missing in Central Mexico, Search Operation Ongoing - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The prosecutor's office of the central Mexican state of Jalisco is conducting a search operation to locate Elena Tolstobrova, a Russian woman who went missing two weeks ago, Andrey Troyanovsky, a Russian consul in Mexico, told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to our information, since October 12, at the request of V. Y.

Rozhkov-Manin [Tolstobrova's former partner], the prosecutor's office of the state of Jalisco has been searching for this missing woman," the diplomat said.

Troyanovsky added that the Russian diplomatic mission is making efforts to help locate the missing citizen and contacted the Mexican Foreign Ministry regarding the issue. According to the Russian consul, Tolstobrova's whereabouts remain unknown.

The diplomat did not confirm media reports that say that the woman's three-year-old son is also missing.