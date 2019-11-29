UrduPoint.com
Russian Woman Spying For Ukraine Detained In Sevastopol - Federal Security Service

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:08 PM

A Russian woman who tried to obtain national secret military information at the request of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been detained in Russia's southern city of Sevastopol, the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) A Russian woman who tried to obtain national secret military information at the request of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been detained in Russia's southern city of Sevastopol, the country's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"A Russian national, who was recruited by Ukrainian special services and who persistently gathered secret military information at the request of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Chief Directorate of Intelligence, has been detained in Sevastopol on suspicions of committing treason against the state," the FSB said in a press release.

A criminal case has been launched, under which the woman can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

