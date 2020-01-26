UrduPoint.com
Russian Women's Water Polo Team Captures Silver Medal At European Championships

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The Russian women's water polo team will leave the European Championships in the Hungarian capital of Budapest with the silver medal after falling to Spain in the final of the tournament.

In a tight game, Spain edged Russia by a 13-12 scoreline (3-4, 5-4, 2-2, 3-2).

Captain Ekaterina Prokofyeva scored four times for Russia, while Olga Gorbunova, Evgeniia Soboleva and Alena Serzhantova all scored twice. Maria Bersneva and Elvina Karimova were Russia's other goal scorers.

As a result of winning the silver medal, the Russian women's water polo team secured its place in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, due to be held in the summer.

The Russian women's water polo team last won the European Championships in 2010 in the Croatian capital of Zagreb. In the entire history of the tournament, Russia has won three gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Earlier on Saturday, the Hungarian national team won the women's European bronze medal, defeating the Netherlands 10-8.

