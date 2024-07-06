Open Menu

Russian Wrestlers Reject Olympics Invitation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Russian wrestlers reject Olympics invitation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Russian wrestlers who were given permission to participate in this summer's Olympic Games have rejected the invitation, the Russian Wrestling Federation said Saturday.

After initially being barred from the Games over Moscow's military offensive on Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has moved to allow a handful of Russian athletes to take part under a neutral flag if they meet strict conditions.

But the national federation said Saturday that 10 wrestlers who passed the eligibility checks would boycott the Games in protest at the IOC.

"We do not accept the unsportsmanlike selection principle that guided the International Olympic Committee when forming the list of eligible athletes, the purpose of which is to undermine the principle of unity of our team," the federation said in a statement.

The federation's executive committee, coaches and wrestlers "came to the unanimous decision to refuse to participate in the Olympic Games".

Russian athletes hoping to compete in Paris must demonstrate they do not support Russia's military offensive on Ukraine and have no links to the country's armed forces.

Those admitted will have to compete under a neutral banner and will be excluded from any team events and also the opening ceremony.

Russian officials have repeatedly blasted the IOC policy.

bur/ea

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Olympics International Olympic Committee From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

15 minutes ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

2 hours ago
 Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

5 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

22 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

1 day ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

1 day ago

More Stories From World