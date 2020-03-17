UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Writer, Politician Eduard Limonov Dies Aged 77

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Writer, Politician Eduard Limonov Dies Aged 77

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian writer and politician Eduard Limonov has died at the age of 77, lawmaker Sergey Shargunov said on Tuesday.

"Eduard Limonov has died," Shargunov wrote on Telegram.

Limonov, born Eduard Savenko in 1943, was known for his autobiographical semi-fictitious memoirs about his youth in Russia and life as an immigrant in the United States and France.

In 1991, Limonov returned to Russia, where he was engaged in politics. He founded the radical National Bolshevik Party, which never became official but gained much attention due to its political actions. In 2001, Limonov was jailed on charges of terrorism, breach of the constitutional order, and illegal arms possession. He spent almost two years in prison and then remained active in politics as a vocal publicist and organizer of civil protests.

Related Topics

Russia France Died United States

Recent Stories

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

14 minutes ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

14 minutes ago

UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support ..

14 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

18 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

18 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.