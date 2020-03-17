Russian Writer, Politician Eduard Limonov Dies Aged 77

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russian writer and politician Eduard Limonov has died at the age of 77, lawmaker Sergey Shargunov said on Tuesday.

"Eduard Limonov has died," Shargunov wrote on Telegram.

Limonov, born Eduard Savenko in 1943, was known for his autobiographical semi-fictitious memoirs about his youth in Russia and life as an immigrant in the United States and France.

In 1991, Limonov returned to Russia, where he was engaged in politics. He founded the radical National Bolshevik Party, which never became official but gained much attention due to its political actions. In 2001, Limonov was jailed on charges of terrorism, breach of the constitutional order, and illegal arms possession. He spent almost two years in prison and then remained active in politics as a vocal publicist and organizer of civil protests.