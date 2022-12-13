UrduPoint.com

Russian Year-on-Year Imports Drop By 17% In Q3, Exports Stay Same - UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Russia's imports in the third quarter of this year have dropped by 17% in annual terms, while the country's exports have practically stayed at the same level growing by 1%, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Tuesday

"The import and export trends of some of the world's major trading economies further illustrate the patterns of trade growth during Q3 2022. Except for the Russian Federation, the trade in goods for all major economies was well above levels of one year ago," the report said.

However, according to the conference, quarter-over-quarter showings indicate that these positive trends have turned around for most economies in the third quarter of 2022.

Only Russia has demonstrated significant (26%) quarter-over-quarter growth of imports in Q3, however, its exports have shrunk by 13%.

The conference has also expressed its concerns over the state of global supply chains.

"Risks and uncertainties remain high for global supply chain operations. Risk mitigation strategies, such as the diversification of suppliers, reshoring, near-shoring and friend-shoring, will likely affect international trade patterns in the coming year," the report said.

The UNCTAD have also forecasted that global trade over 2022 would reach record $32 trillion, which had become possible thanks to "robust growth" in the first half of 2022.

