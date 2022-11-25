Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Food Aid Options

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin hosted Yemeni Ambassador Ahmed Wahishi in Moscow on Friday to discuss ways of bringing Russian food aid to the hunger-struck Yemeni population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin hosted Yemeni Ambassador Ahmed Wahishi in Moscow on Friday to discuss ways of bringing Russian food aid to the hunger-struck Yemeni population.

"The focus of the meeting was on the humanitarian situation in Yemen... They discussed outlooks for shipping Russian food aid, including through UN agencies," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian food and fertilizer exports have been effectively blocked for months by EU and US restrictions on Russian access to ports, insurance and finance, despite the West's claims to the contrary.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the G20 summit in Bali last week that UN chief Antonio Guterres had assured him he had obtained written guarantees from Brussels and Washington that all obstacles to grain and fertilizer exports would be lifted.