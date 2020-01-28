UrduPoint.com
Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Outlooks For Comprehensive Peace Deal In MidEast Country

Tue 28th January 2020

Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Outlooks for Comprehensive Peace Deal in MidEast Country

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Yemeni Ambassador in Moscow Ahmed Salem Wahishi met on Tuesday to gauge prospects for a peace deal in the war-torn country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Yemeni Ambassador in Moscow Ahmed Salem Wahishi met on Tuesday to gauge prospects for a peace deal in the war-torn country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They discussed the current military, political and humanitarian situation in Yemen as well as prospects for reaching a comprehensive peace settlement in this country," the ministry said in a statement.

A sudden escalation in fighting between Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government in Yemen this week prompted the UN Security Council to call an emergency meeting for Tuesday morning.

Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy for Yemen, warned the gathering in New York that the escalation needed to be stopped before it could undermine the progress that the warring parties had made last year.

