Russian, Yemeni Foreign Ministers Note Need for De-Escalation in Arab Country - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Yemeni counterpart, Mohammad Al-Hadhrami, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday noted the need to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle Eastern country and establish a dialogue between the warring parties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Yemeni counterpart, Mohammad Al-Hadhrami, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday noted the need to de-escalate the conflict in the middle Eastern country and establish a dialogue between the warring parties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"[The sides] noted the need to de-escalate the Yemeni conflict, to establish an inclusive negotiation process, designed to provide a comprehensive and effective solution to the problems accumulated over the years of armed confrontation. [The sides also] expressed support for the relevant UN and its Special Envoy to Yemen [Martin] Griffiths' efforts," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov also reaffirmed Russia's intention to continue in every possible way to promote peace and stability in Yemen.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and Houthi rebels. The situation has complicated when the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 and began carrying out hostilities against the rebels in support for Yemen's legitimate authorities.

In December 2018, the belligerents signed in Sweden an UN-sponsored peace accord to ease tensions in the war-torn nation, under which the sides agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen's port of Al Hudaydah, the exchange of around 15,000 individuals and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.