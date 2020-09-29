UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Yemeni Foreign Ministers Note Need For De-Escalation In Arab Country - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

Russian, Yemeni Foreign Ministers Note Need for De-Escalation in Arab Country - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Yemeni counterpart, Mohammad Al-Hadhrami, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday noted the need to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle Eastern country and establish a dialogue between the warring parties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Yemeni counterpart, Mohammad Al-Hadhrami, in a telephone conversation on Tuesday noted the need to de-escalate the conflict in the middle Eastern country and establish a dialogue between the warring parties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"[The sides] noted the need to de-escalate the Yemeni conflict, to establish an inclusive negotiation process, designed to provide a comprehensive and effective solution to the problems accumulated over the years of armed confrontation. [The sides also] expressed support for the relevant UN and its Special Envoy to Yemen [Martin] Griffiths' efforts," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov also reaffirmed Russia's intention to continue in every possible way to promote peace and stability in Yemen.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed confrontation between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and Houthi rebels. The situation has complicated when the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in 2015 and began carrying out hostilities against the rebels in support for Yemen's legitimate authorities.

In December 2018, the belligerents signed in Sweden an UN-sponsored peace accord to ease tensions in the war-torn nation, under which the sides agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen's port of Al Hudaydah, the exchange of around 15,000 individuals and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Russia Yemen Al Hudaydah Sweden December 2015 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber establishes integrated field hospital i ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 10 businesses, warns 11 for vi ..

10 minutes ago

Airline traffic to fall by two-thirds this year: I ..

54 seconds ago

Russian Officials Discuss Karabakh Conflict With A ..

55 seconds ago

US Outraged by Rocket Attack in Iraq, Urges Holdin ..

58 seconds ago

Sub-Committee-II PAC meeting held

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.