Russian, Yemeni Foreign Ministers to Meet Wednesday for Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Wednesday.

Lavrov last spoke with a top diplomat in President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi's administration more than three years ago.

The talks will again focus on the peace process in the middle Eastern country.

Russia will press for a ceasefire between the troops of the internationally recognized Yemeni authority and Houthi rebels and call for the start of a comprehensive nationwide dialogue.