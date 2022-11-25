Russian, Zambian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Zambian counterpart, Stanley Kakubo, discussed on Thursday key topics of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The telephone talks took place at the initiative of the Zambian side.

"During a thorough conversation, the heads of foreign affairs discussed a number of key issues on the bilateral agenda in order to ensure the further progressive development of the entire complex of traditionally friendly Russian-Zambian interstate relations, including building up mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment ties," the ministry said in a statement.

Besides, both parties confirmed their readiness to expand cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms on relevant regional and global issues on the basis of constant compliance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter, the statement read.

Last month, Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko invited the head of the Zambian parliament, Nelly Mutti, to pay an official visit to Russia in 2023, stressing that parliamentary cooperation between the countries is developing dynamically.