MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how often Russians decide to leave a company during the probationary period, what is the most desired jewelry piece from movies among Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that has just kicked off in Moscow.

More than 20% of Russians fail to successfully pass the probationary period at work and leave their new job by the end of it, a fresh poll by Russia's largest online employment search service, HeadHunter, revealed on Thursday after interviewing nearly 3,200 job seekers.

Two out of three respondents, or 67%, have always successfully passed their probationary period. Over 70% of those are builders, lawyers, top managers, IT specialists or are employed in manufacturing and agriculture.

Another 23% said they left their company during the probationary period of their own free will. These are most often employees aged from 25 to 44 (24%), workers and administrative staff (29% each), as well as salespeople and young professionals with no experience (27% each).

In general, about 75% of employees have faced a trial period, while only one in five have not had to undergo one when they were employed. The highest share of those who were employed without a probationary period can be found among workers in the field of science and education, builders, workers and those employed in the tourism sector.

Additionally, more than half of Russians believe that the probationary period is not necessary.

MOST DESIRED JEWELRY PIECE FROM MOVIES

Russians consider the ring of Omnipotence from the epic trilogy "The Lord of the Rings" to be the most desirable piece of jewelry from movies, according to a fresh poll jointly conducted by jewelry shop Sokolov and the A2:Research analytical agency.

"At least a quarter of Russian women dream of receiving a ring from ... the (Turkish) tv series 'You Knock on My Door.' But the ring of Omnipotence from 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy turned out to be the most desirable jewelry piece, 28% of respondents want to wear it," the study showed.

Additionally, more than 65% of Russians have bought clothes or jewelry similar to those in movies they liked. Most often, respondents tried to repeat the look as a whole (44%), but almost a quarter focus only on the jewelry.

Almost 20% admitted that they had already bought a ring in the style of the popular Turkish TV series. Another 16% have gone for a medallion like the one dubbed "The Heart of the Ocean" from the movie "Titanic." Jewelry from the Harry Potter universe is also in demand, while 12% of Russians have bought a pearl necklace like the one Audrey Hepburn's character wore in the movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

The Art Russia Fair, a contemporary art fair, opened at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor on Thursday, according to the event's website.

"The contemporary art fair, Art Russia 2023, will be held in Moscow from March 30 to April 2. Russian and foreign galleries and artists will take part in the fair," the organizers said ion a statement.

Artists, as well as photographers and sculptors are set to present a variety of expositions: from abstract paintings to NFT collections.

The fair will also feature panel discussions and lectures. Participants will be able to discuss contemporary art, opportunities for the development of art in the regions, a multidisciplinary approach in the creative industries, art transportation and art event production.

More than 20 speakers will speak at the forum, the statement read, adding that workshops for adults and children are also planned.

The Art Russia Fair is held to support galleries and artists, develop interest in Russian culture and popularize contemporary art. In 2022, 23 galleries, 65 independent artists, sculptors and photographers as well as 52 experts in the art industry were represented at the forum.