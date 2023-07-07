In this digest, we will tell you about the Days of Iranian Cinema that kicked off in the Russian capital on Friday, what it takes to create a family according to Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about the Days of Iranian Cinema that kicked off in the Russian capital on Friday, what it takes to create a family according to Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the summer.

The Days of Iranian Cinema opened in the Russian capital on Friday, the Russian state movie agency Roskino has announced.

Fans of Iranian cinema will be able to watch films by Iranian directors at the Illyuzion cinema in Moscow, which started showing movies by Iranian directors in Farsi with Russian subtitles on Thursday. The option will be available until the end of the week.

The event is part of the Roskino project, supported by the Russian Ministry of Culture, dubbed Days of Foreign Cinema.

The films set to be shown as part of the project will acquaint viewers with topics that concern contemporary Iranian filmmakers, such as the period of the war between Iran and Iraq, family and relationships. Additionally, an animated musical will be shown for children.

Days of Foreign Cinema is a project that introduces contemporary cinema from Asia, the middle East and North Africa, as well as the CIS countries, to a Russian audience. During 2023, film screenings of foreign films will be held in Russian cities.

The Days of Indian Cinema in Moscow and Days of Uzbek Cinema in St. Petersburg have already taken place. The Week of Belarusian Cinema is currently underway.

Russians believe that love, separate housing and an income level that allows a couple to live separately from their parents are the most important things needed to create a family, according to a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

When asked what it takes to create a family, respondents most often named love (57%), housing separate from parents (35%), and a level of income that makes living separately from parents possible (30%). Other popular answers included common views on children, roles in the family and professional plans (28%), as well as a similar level of education and culture for partners (19%).

Additionally, for 66% of respondents, an ideal family means mutual understanding, mutual respect and care for each other. Another 28% said that an ideal family is a happy, friendly family, and 20% said that an ideal family is one where there is love.

Commenting on how they met their life partners, 27% said that they met them at work or school, 24% � in a circle of mutual friends, 12% � on the street. Russians met their partners less often in bars, restaurants and discos (6%), on the internet (6%), as well as in clubs for hobbies (2%). Another 11% have not yet met their partners.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on July 2, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%.

STUDYING OR RELAXING OVER SUMMER?

The majority of teachers in Russia believe that it is necessary to study in summer, while only 9.5% think that it is not worth it, according to a fresh study by the Uchi.ru educational platform.

As many as 73% of teachers believe that children should study during the summer holidays � 43% believe that they should study several times a month at least, and 21% � every day. Only a small proportion of teachers, 9.5%, are convinced that it is not necessary to load the child with studying over the summer.

Additionally, 76% of respondents think that it is necessary to go over the content studied at school during the summer holidays, 56% believe that it is better to make use of the summer to understand the topics that caused difficulties during the academic year, and half the teachers noted that it is necessary to study extracurricular and additional topics, broaden horizons and master new skills.

When asked what school subjects are worth paying special attention to in the summer, teachers listed literature and reading (84%), mathematics (72%), and Russian language (67%).

Most parents, that is, 85%, share the opinion of teachers and believe that during the summer holidays, children need to continue studying � 41% of respondents think that they need to study every day, 34% � several times a month. Only 7% of respondents said that there is no need to study in any format in the summer.

At the same time, fewer than half of the children believe that they should study in the summer only if it is interesting (42%), others think that the summer holidays are for relaxation, not for studying (35%), and only a few respondents said that they should always study to develop their mind and self-develop (18%).

The study was conducted among more than 2,000 respondents, including 1,225 teachers, 430 parents and 480 pupils in June.