MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about a neural network developed by Russian scientists that searches for garbage with the help of drones on the country's beaches, how many Russians are satisfied with their salaries, and a cherry blossom festival that will be held in Moscow in late April.

Russian scientists have developed a neural network that finds garbage accumulations on the beaches with the help of drones, assesses the degree of pollution and makes recommendations on the resources needed for cleaning the area, the National Technological Initiative (NTI) told Sputnik.

According to the developers, a drone flying over the beaches evaluates the amount and composition of garbage. The new method has been tested on the territory of the Kronotsky State Nature Reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula and has proved effective.

"We shoot the coast, take photographs, after which the images are merged into an orthophotomap and loaded into a neural network that processes the data," said Roman Korchigin, the deputy director of the Kronotsky reserve said in a statement.

This provides analytics about the area of contaminated territories, the weight and volume of garbage, as well as a forecast of how long cleaning will take, how many volunteers should be involved, and even how many garbage bags will be needed, he added.

The method is based on artificial intelligence technologies, as well as the digitization of territories using drones. The authors of the project trained the neural network to analyze the data coming from the drone and provide information about the contaminated areas.

Only about a quarter of Russians are satisfied with their salaries, which is 4 percentage points lower compared to 2022, according to a fresh poll by Russia's largest online employment search service, HeadHunter that interviewed more than 5,300 job seekers.

"Only 26% of Russians said they are quite content with the level of current salaries. Compared to 2022, the share of such answers fell by 4 percentage points," the poll showed.

Another 71% of respondents said that they were not happy with their salary and believe that it should be higher � the share of such people increased by 6 percentage points.

In terms of professional fields, most often, people are not happy with their salaries in the fields of medicine and pharmaceuticals (84%), tourism, hotels and restaurants (80%), and law (76%).

Almost half of those who are not satisfied with the salary believe that it should double or more. One in five would like it to increase by 40-50%, and one in four � by 20-40%.

A festival dedicated to cherry blossom will be held in the Biryulevsky Arboretum in the Russian capital on April 29, the official portal of the mayor and government of Moscow said on Wednesday.

Due to warm weather in the capital, the small-serrated cherry, more commonly known as sakura, bloomed ahead of time.

"This year, the traditional holiday 'Admiring the Flowers,' dedicated to the cherry blossoms, will be held on April 29 in the Biryulevsky Arboretum," the portal said.

Specialists have prepared thematic workshops, including making unusual crafts. Visitors will also be able to learn about the use of corrugated paper in the late 18th-early 19th centuries.

The sakura grove appeared in the Biryulevsky Arboretum on October 30, 2010.