Russians Are Taking Measures Against Aging And To Prolong Their Youth

March 13, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you whether Russians are taking measures against aging and to prolong their youth, about new inhabitants of St. Petersburg zoo, and the 13th Russian Internet Governance Forum.

Practically every other Russian takes measures to prolong youth and slow down the process of aging, according to a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

A total of 23% of respondents believe that people in Russia are considered seniors starting from the 60-64 age range, 18% said that old age started at 55-59, and 13% � from 50-54. Another 11% said that old age begins after 65 and 12% � after 70.

Additionally, 43% believe that both men and women need to fight age-related changes. Five percent said that this should be done mainly by women, and only 1% believe that this is mainly the business of men.

At the same time, almost half of respondents (46%) are against fighting age-related changes, as, in their opinion, this is a natural process.

Every second respondent, or 51%, does nothing to prolong their youth and slow down age-related changes. But 48% said they are combating the aging process, and as part of these measures they play sports (56%), eat healthy food (29%), take care of themselves, use masks, creams, get cosmetic procedures (27%), and lead an active lifestyle (11%).

St. Petersburg Zoo announced on Monday that their female capybara had given birth to three cubs last month.

"We have good news! On February 13, right before St. Valentine's Day, our couple of capybaras, Yermak and Kaisa, had three cubs � two boys and a girl," the zoo wrote on Telegram.

The cubs are healthy and have an excellent appetite. From their fourth day of life, they began to try adult foods as a complement.

"The family is offered fruit, cereals, vegetables, leaf wreathes and hay. However, mother's milk remains the basis of their diet until 3-4 months," the zoo added.

The zoo also announced an online competition for the best Names for the baby capybaras.

The capybara is considered to be the largest rodent native to South America. Its body length can reach 1.3 meters (4.3 feet).

Moscow will host the 13th Russian Internet Governance Forum (RIGF 2023) on April 6-7 in the Consent Hall venue. The event will be attended by leading internet experts, representatives of the government, business and public organizations.

The first day of the forum will be dedicated to discussing, among other things, what role the state should play in internet governance processes, as well as the experience of various countries in ensuring digital sovereignty. Other panels will be devoted to future digital technologies and methods of combating fake information and digital discrimination.

The second day of the forum will begin with the presentation of the Virtuti Interneti award ("For Services to the Internet") and a lecture by the laureate. Later, the speakers and guests of the forum will discuss the problems related to the internet's impact on children and teenagers, training for the digital economy, the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare system and the participation of young people in internet governance processes.

