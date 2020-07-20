Russians Arrive in Moscow on Repatriation Flight from Africa Organized Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A repatriation flight carrying Russians home from several African countries amid the coronavirus pandemic has landed at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Russian citizens on board the flight were picked up from Tanzania, Liberia, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya, as well as Jordan, between July 16 and July 20, according to Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova told Sputnik that it was one of the most difficult repatriation flights, as Russians had to be picked up from various African countries, brought to Tanzania and then flown to Moscow via Jordan.

"Airports in some countries were opening for the Russian plane only, they are basically not working," Zakharova explained.

According to the foreign ministry spokeswoman, more than 100 people worked on organizing the flight home for Russians in Africa, with the aircraft crew consisting of around 40 people.

On March 27, Russia suspended air travel amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, but has been organizing repatriation flights for its citizens.