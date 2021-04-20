Russians Arriving From Abroad After May 1 Will Have to Take COVID Test Twice - Watchdog

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnador ordered Russians arriving from abroad after May 1 to take a coronavirus test twice with an interval of at least a day, the corresponding decree of Russia's chief state sanitary doctor was published on the official portal of legal information

"Those arriving after May 1, 2021 from foreign countries to the territory of the Russian Federation ... need to undergo a repeated laboratory test for COVID-19 using the PCR method within 5 Calendar days from the entry date," the document says.

The result of the second test will also need to be uploaded to the public services portal Gosuslugi.

The interval between the first and the second test for coronavirus should be at least a day, the decree specifies.