Russians Arriving in UK Have to Self-Isolate for 14 Days - UK Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) All the passengers arriving in the United Kingdom from Russia are obligated to self-isolate during 14 days, the UK Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia would resume air travel with the UK, Turkey and Tanzania on August 1.

The embassy told Sputnik it was glad to accept all those wishing to pay a visit to the UK lawfully, and stressed the need to enter 14-day self-isolation upon arrival.