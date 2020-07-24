UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russians Arriving In UK Have To Self-Isolate For 14 Days - UK Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russians Arriving in UK Have to Self-Isolate for 14 Days - UK Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) All the passengers arriving in the United Kingdom from Russia are obligated to self-isolate during 14 days, the UK Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia would resume air travel with the UK, Turkey and Tanzania on August 1.

The embassy told Sputnik it was glad to accept all those wishing to pay a visit to the UK lawfully, and stressed the need to enter 14-day self-isolation upon arrival.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Turkey Visit United Kingdom Tanzania August All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister hints at opening of restaurant ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Introduces Petal Search Widget – Find App ..

12 minutes ago

50, 000 new Utility Stores to be set up countrywid ..

16 minutes ago

Plan to hike power tariff on IMF behest opposed: M ..

17 minutes ago

Woman gives birth in Rickshaw in Hyderabad

34 minutes ago

Federal Agents Drive Portland Protesters Away From ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.