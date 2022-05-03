UrduPoint.com

Russians Banned From Voting In Eurovision Song Contest This Year - Executive Producer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Russians Banned From Voting in Eurovision Song Contest This Year - Executive Producer

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russian residents will not be able to vote for participants of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place from May 10-14 in Turin in northern Italy, Eurovision executive producer Claudio Fasulo said on Tuesday.

"The voting in the course of the contest is possible only from the participating countries.

Russia, which is not taking part in the event, is not able to vote from its territory," Fasulo told reporters.

On February 25, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced Russia's suspension from the song contest due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. In March, the EBU said that Belarus will not participate in Eurovision this year either, as the new song presented by the country violated the rules of the competition.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote Turin Italy Belarus February March May Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

8 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

17 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

17 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

17 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.