Russians Banned From Voting in Eurovision Song Contest This Year - Executive Producer

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Russian residents will not be able to vote for participants of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place from May 10-14 in Turin in northern Italy, Eurovision executive producer Claudio Fasulo said on Tuesday.

"The voting in the course of the contest is possible only from the participating countries.

Russia, which is not taking part in the event, is not able to vote from its territory," Fasulo told reporters.

On February 25, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced Russia's suspension from the song contest due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. In March, the EBU said that Belarus will not participate in Eurovision this year either, as the new song presented by the country violated the rules of the competition.