Russians Becoming 30% More Likely to Go Bankrupt - Russian Supreme Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russians are increasingly turning to the courts due to cases of bankruptcy, Chief Justice of the Russian Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev said on Tuesday.

"In the first quarter of this year, arbitration courts considered 30% more bankruptcy cases (compared to the same period last year)," Lebedev said at a plenary session of the Council of Judges.

The Russian Supreme Court believes it is necessary to further improve bankruptcy legislation, simplify and accelerate court procedures, and unify them, Lebedev stated.

Additionally, the number of cases on debt collection from Russians has also increased by 23%, the official concluded.