Russians Call For 'peace' As They Usher In New Year
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Some Russians ushering in the New Year said they wanted the conflict with Ukraine to end in 2025, and for a return of "peace" and "stability".
But on the streets of Moscow there was no mention of Russia withdrawing its troops or giving up territory seized during the nearly three-year offensive.
"Of course, we would like the country to finally end the special military operation," said Irina Vasilyeva, a 41-year-old kindergarten teacher, out celebrating the New Year overnight.
She used Russia's official term for its offensive on Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Russia has criminalised criticism of its actions in the conflict under strict military censorship laws ushered in days after the start of the campaign.
"We really worry for the guys, we want them to come home as soon as possible," Vasilyeva added, referring to Russian soldiers.
Chanting "Russia" and flashing his T-shirt with a Soviet hammer-and-sickle on it, Giorgi Maisuradze told AFP: "First of all, I would like the war to end."
"We were born in the Soviet Union. I want Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to again gather all these 15 countries, and for this state to be the strongest in the world," he said amid the celebrations.
"I don't need anything else."
Russian officials and those who back the offensive on Ukraine typically cast the fighting as part of a wider "hybrid war" being fought by the West against Russia.
- 'Most important thing' -
Talk of a possible end to the three-year conflict has risen up the agenda following Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential election.
The incoming Republican has vowed to end the fighting within hours, though has not laid out how he plans to do that.
The two sides appear far apart on a possible deal.
Moscow wants full control of four eastern and southern Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed, while Kyiv has ruled out territorial concessions for peace.
In his own New Year's Eve address on Tuesday, Putin did not explicitly mention the fighting in Ukraine but praised Russia's soldiers for their "courage and bravery".
"You are true heroes who have undertaken the great military labour to defend Russia," he said.
While some Russians called for the conflict to end, there was little in the way of proposals on how to bring the two sides together, or on whether they would be willing to see Moscow make concessions.
"My biggest wish for all Russians is for the war to end, for peace to be in our country, for everyone to be happy, for everyone to love each other," said teacher Svetlana Khodchenkova, 47.
Viktor Abramov, a 51-year-old welder, said he had "high hopes" the conflict would end in 2025.
"I think that most Russians' hopes align with mine. It's the most important thing and the rest will be fine," he told AFP.
