In this digest, we will tell you about a device developed by Russian engineers that can detect dangerous objects at a distance of up to 700 meters (2,297 feet) in one second, what Russians consider to be the country's most important national goals, and about great losses for Russia's fashion industry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about a device developed by Russian engineers that can detect dangerous objects at a distance of up to 700 meters (2,297 feet) in one second, what Russians consider to be the country's most important national goals, and about great losses for Russia's fashion industry.

Russian engineers have developed a special device for ships and boats, including unmanned ones, that is capable of recognizing dangerous objects at a distance of up to 700 meters within a second, the National Technological Initiative (NTI) told Sputnik.

"Russian engineers have created technical vision for small-sized river and sea vessels, including unmanned ones, which can recognize objects at a distance of up to 700 meters along the vessel's route and plot an obstacle avoidance trajectory in less than one second," the NTI said.

The device, which can be installed on a ship or a stationary object, ensures the observation, recognition and separation of objects. It also classifies objects into dangerous ones (logs, shoals, nets) and not dangerous ones (birds, garbage), calculates a trajectory to avoid objects, and emits warnings with light and sound signals if there is a dangerous approach.

The development does not require control and intervention by the crew, the NTI said, adding that unlike similar products on the global market, the cost of this one is five times lower in terms of the small boat market.

Mass production of the device is expected in 2023-2024.

Russians consider decent jobs and successful entrepreneurship, as well as a comfortable and safe environment, to be the most important national goals, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Tuesday.

Respondents gave 84.5 points out of 100 points to such national goals as decent jobs and successful entrepreneurship. They are followed by a comfortable and safe living environment with 83.

4 points, and opportunities for self-realization and the development of talents with 83 points.

The top five most important national goals also include the preservation of the health of the population (81.4 points) and digital transformation (76.7 points).

When asked about the most effective ways to implement the national goals, respondents named increasing the availability of electronic services (65.4 points), developing remote interaction with the authorities and government agencies (56.2 points), improving the urban environment (52.1 points), improving the quality of road networks in large cities (51.1 points) and increasing the availability of the internet (49.4 points).

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians from April 6-8, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%, and a confidence level of 95%.

FAREWELL TO LEGENDARY DESIGNERS

Prominent Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin has passed away at the age of 59, Russia's Channel One broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing his wife.

The designer had struggled with a serious illness in recent years.

The brilliant fashion designer passed away just days after legendary Soviet and Russian couturier Vyacheslav Zaitsev, who died at the age of 85.

"One after another, two great creators of Russian fashion passed away � Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Zaitsev died on April 30, and Valentin Abramovich Yudashkin died on May 2 from a serious illness ... Both creators were extremely talented and very versatile. Both loved Russia, loved fashion ... He (Yudashkin) had a gift for creativity. Russian fashion industry has suffered great losses," Russian fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev told Sputnik.

Yudashkin's fashion shows were held in Paris, New York, and Milan. In addition, he was involved in the design of costumes for performances.