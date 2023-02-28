UrduPoint.com

Russians Consolidated In Face Of New Aggressive Confrontation With West -Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Russian society is consolidated in the face of a new aggressive confrontation with the collective West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The society is really consolidated in the face of a new aggressive confrontation with the collective West that we are facing. And the level is extremely high," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

He said Putin's address to the Federal Assembly contained sensitive information for the West, judging by its quick reaction.

"Judging by the fact that within an hour after the world heard the president's decision, we witnessed official statements from both the NATO Secretary General (Jens Stoltenberg), and the State Department, and from the White House, this certainly was sensitive information for them," Peskov said.

"In the statements, we heard a rather uncompromising condemnation of Russia and the absence of any willingness to take into account the Russian Federation's concerns. They stubbornly do not want to hear Putin's words," he said.

