Russians Detained in Belarus Are Suspected of Preparing Riots - Belarusian Investigators

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Russians detained in Belarus for allegedly trying to destabilize the situation there are suspected of preparing civil unrest and could be placed in custody as a pre-trial restriction, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov said earlier in he day that a criminal probe into preparation of terrorist attacks was launched in connection with the detention of over 30 Russians, believed to be members of the Wagner Group private military company.

"A criminal case was opened against [Belarusian opposition figures] Mikola Statkevich, Siarhei Tsikhanouski and others over mass unrest preparations ... Yesterday, after the intelligence information obtained from special services was checked, 33 Russian Federation nationals, staffers of the Wagner Group, were detained on suspicions of committing this crime," the Belarusain Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The committee added it was considering placing the detained Russians in custody as a pre-trial restriction.