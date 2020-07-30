The Russians detained in Belarus may face up to 20 years in prison, Belarusian lawyer Alexander Pylchenko told Sputnik on Thursday, soon after the country's Security Council announced that a criminal probe was launched into preparations of terrorist attacks

"These could be crimes described in Article 124 (Act of terrorism against a representative of a foreign country or an international organization), Article 126 (Act of international terrorism) or Article 289 (Act of terrorism) of the Belarusian Criminal Code," Pylchenko told Sputnik, expressing the belief that a probe into crime described in Article 289 was most likely to be launched, "taking into consideration the discourse.

"

"Taking into consideration that a group of people was detained, I can assume this could be about preparations to conduct a crime by a group of people upon preliminary collusion, this offense is described in Part 2 of this article and is punishable with 8-20 years in prison," Pylchenko added.