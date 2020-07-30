UrduPoint.com
Russians Detained In Belarus May Face Up To 20 Years In Prison - Belarusian Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Russians detained in Belarus may face up to 20 years in prison, Belarusian lawyer Alexander Pylchenko told Sputnik on Thursday, soon after the country's Security Council announced that a criminal probe was launched into preparations of terrorist attacks.

"These could be crimes described in Article 124 (Act of terrorism against a representative of a foreign country or an international organization), Article 126 (Act of international terrorism) or Article 289 (Act of terrorism) of the Belarusian Criminal Code," Pylchenko told Sputnik, expressing the belief that a probe into crime described in Article 289 was most likely to be launched, "taking into consideration the discourse.

"

"Taking into consideration that a group of people was detained, I can assume this could be about preparations to conduct a crime by a group of people upon preliminary collusion, this offense is described in Part 2 of this article and is punishable with 8-20 years in prison," Pylchenko added.

