Russians Detained in Belarus Should Return Home, There Is No Proof of Guilt - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stressed on Thursday that Belarus had not provided any evidence establishing guilt of the detained Russians, suspected of preparing unrest in the country.

"We will say this again.

There is no proof of guilt of the citizens detained in Belarus. They should return to Russia," Zakharova told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk, Moscow and Kiev should make a decision on the fate of the over 30 detained Russian citizens together, through dialogue between prosecutors.