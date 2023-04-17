In this digest, we will tell you about Russians' attitude towards books, how many Russians drink coffee, and what they think about Russian citizenship

Almost 60% of Russians mainly young residents aged from 18 to 24 years old � have read books over the past three months, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Monday.

A total of 57% of respondents said that they had read books over the past three months � an average of six books, which is two books more than 10 years ago. At the same tine, 40% did not read anything.

Most often, it is the youth that is engaged in reading � 87% among those aged from 18 to 24 years against 49% among those aged 60 years old and over.

The poll also found that respondents with incomplete secondary or secondary education read more than people with higher education � eight books in three months against five books in the same period.

Additionally, 47& of Russians have a small library (up to 100 book), 21% have from 100 to 300 books, 9% � from 300 to 500 books, 5% � from 500 to 1,000 books, and only 4% have over 1,000 books. Another 11% do not have any books at all.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on April 8, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%, and a confidence level of 95%.

Nearly half of Russians do not drink coffee at all, while 6% drink it more than five times a day, according to a fresh poll by the Doktis telemedicine service.

A total of 46% of respondents said that they do not have coffee at all, 35% drink the beverage no more than twice a day and mainly in the mornings, 13% � up to five times a day, and 6% drink coffee all the time, having more than five cups of coffee a day.

Additionally, 45% of those drinking coffee, prefer to have is with milk or cream and 26% � instant coffee. Nine percent each prefer espresso or Americano. Another 11% said that they drink decaffeinated coffee.

Among reasons why they drink coffee, respondents said because it is tasty (48%) and helps to wake up in the morning (22%). Another 17% do not think of a reason and drink coffee out of habit, 5% drink a lot of coffee because they constantly go to business meetings, and 4% believe that it is good for health.

At the same time, 46% of Russians are sure that they have no health contraindications to enjoy this drink. Only 7% feel bad after coffee, as it affects their blood pressure and stomach, 5% of respondents drink even despite doctor's ban. More than 30% of respondents do not know about contraindications, but feel good after coffee, and 10% know, but still drink.

About half of Russians are proud of their Russian citizenship, while the share of such Russians was only 28% in 2021, according to a fresh poll by the Higher school of Economics released on Monday.

"Half of Russians (48%) are proud of being citizens of their country. In 2021, this share was only 28% ... the share of those who feel nothing about Russian citizenship has decreased from 23% to 13% over the year," the study showed.

Now, for the vast majority of the country's residents (73%), having Russian citizenship is associated with positive emotions, whereas only half of respondents experienced such feelings last year.

Additionally, 73% of respondents believe that in order to be a patriot, it is enough just to love your country, while according to 25% of Russians, patriotism consists in defending your homeland from any attacks and to believe that one's own country is better than others.