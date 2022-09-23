Russians Escaping Mobilization Cannot Obtain Visa in Czech Republic - Foreign Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian citizens who flee the country to avoid mobilization do not qualify for humanitarian visas in the Czech Republic, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday.

"I understand that Russians are fleeing from the increasingly desperate decisions of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. But those who flee the country because they do not want to fulfill the obligations imposed by their own state do not meet the conditions for obtaining a humanitarian visa (in the Czech Republic)," Lipavsky told journalists.

In the meantime, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told journalists on Thursday that potential Russian deserters would be treated equally to all ordinary asylum seekers.

"If someone comes (to the Czech Republic), their application will be considered in accordance with standard asylum procedures," Fiala said, adding that the republic's authorities have not yet seen any signals of an influx of Russians who would like to avoid mobilization.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization in the country, the day after the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, decided to stage referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country is prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line with Ukrainian forces and the Russian-controlled territories. The measure requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.