Russians Expect to See Improved Dialogue With Authorities After COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian citizens expect to see an improved dialogue between themselves and the authorities as well as an increased respect toward the medical profession following the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian citizens expect to see an improved dialogue between themselves and the authorities as well as an increased respect toward the medical profession following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an opinion poll, published on Tuesday by Russia's official website on the coronavirus disease, стопкоонавиус.ф.

The poll was conducted from Monday, 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), to Tuesday, 9 a.m. (06:00 GMT), on the website's Telegram and Viber channels, and on the VK social network.

The total number of participants is over 180,000. The participants were allowed to pick multiple answers from those offered.

According to the poll, the wish for an improved dialogue between the authorities and the citizenry emerged at the top, making 51 to 55 percent of the responses, followed by a growth of respect toward doctors and in cooperation between people, with 20 to 40 percent and 12 to 35 percent respectively.

Russia has 52,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases with the death toll standing at 456.